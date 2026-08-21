Denied boarding, Kishanpura flyer wins refund from Polish Airlines

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed LOT Polish Airlines to refund ticket amount of Rs 1.23 lakh and pay additional compensation of Rs 30,000 to a Kishanpura resident for refusing him boarding on a flight to Canada.

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Complainant Gaganjit Singh Sagoo (42) had alleged that he was holding a valid multiple-entry visa for Canada. He said he booked an air ticket for Canada through Travel Expert Vacations in Jalandhar for travel on October 7, 2023, by LOT Polish Airlines after paying Rs 1,23,381. He said on the day, he reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, about five hours prior to the scheduled departure time and completed all security and document verification formalities.

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At the boarding gate, he had presented his passport, visa and air ticket to representatives for issuance of the boarding pass. However, despite possessing a valid passport, visa and confirmed ticket, the representatives of the airline asked him to wait for about one hour and, thereafter, refused to permit him to board the flight without assigning any valid reason.

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The complainant further pleaded that after returning to Jalandhar, he approached Travel Expert Vacations and requested the refund of the ticket amount. But he was declined refund on the ground that only the airline was competent to process the refund. He further said due to the refusal of boarding, he was constrained to purchase another air ticket from Neo Air Lines for travel from Amritsar to Toronto by paying Rs 1.85 lakh.

The airline responded, saying that the complainant was never denied boarding and was in fact a "No Show", as he allegedly failed to report for check-in within the prescribed time. It was argued that as per its conditions of carriage, airport check-in for long-haul flights closes 70 minutes before departure and, therefore, the complainant was not entitled to any refund except applicable government taxes. It was further contended that the ticket was non-refundable and that approximately Rs 8,920 towards taxes had already been processed through the travel agent.

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The commission with President Dr Harveen Bhardwaj and members Jyotsna and Jaswant Singh Dhillon relied on an email sent by Travel Expert Vacations to LOT Polish Airlines on the day of travel. The communication specifically stated that the passenger was not allowed to board the flight by the airline staff due to cross-questioning regarding his intention to travel and requests the airline to clarify whether the passenger should be treated as a "No Show" or be granted a date change or refund.

"This contemporaneous communication assumes considerable importance. Had the complainant actually been a 'No Show', there would have been no occasion for the travel agent to inform the airline that the passenger had not been allowed to board and simultaneously seek clarification regarding his status", the commission pronounced.

The order reads, "It is well-settled that consumer disputes are decided on the principle of preponderance of probabilities. We are, therefore, of the considered opinion that the airline was deficient in rendering service. LOT Polish Airlines is directed to refund the ticket amount of Rs 1,23,381 to the complainant and directed to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience suffered by the complainant and to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses."