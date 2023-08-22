DEO conducts surprise check at govt schools in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, August 21

Sanjeev Gautam, District Education Officer, Hoshiarpur, today conducted a surprise inspection of Government Elementary School, Parowal, Government Elementary School, Bhajjal, and Government Elementary School, Purkhowal in Garhshankar block.

During inspection, the attendance of teachers, students, morning assembly and the entire system of the schools were closely scrutinised. Information about their special needs was taken from various schools by the District Education Officer. Anganwadi centres running in the school campus were encouraged to increase enrolment in the school by mutual cooperation. The facilities being provided to the students like books, uniforms, mid-day meal were checked. Teachers were encouraged to make maximum use of e-content through projectors in the teaching-learning process.

Apart from this, Government Senior Secondary School, Garhshankar, the ongoing supplementary examination centre of the Punjab Education Board, was also investigated. Gurdev Singh Dhillon, Block Nodal Officer Garhshankar-1, and Naresh Kumar, Block Nodal Officer Garhshankar-2, were also present with him on the occasion.

#Hoshiarpur