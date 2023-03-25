DEO flags off cycle rally in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, March 24
To commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a cycle rally. The rally was organised in coordination with the district administation, GNA University and the Fit Bikers Club.
The rally was flagged off by District Education Officer Harbhagwant Singh, DSP (City) Palwinder Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor Hemant Sharma and Registrar Kunal Bains, along with Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Rajesh Bali.
The rally culminated at the Digital Library after passing through various places in the city, spreading the message of ‘Say no to drugs’.
The event was part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Deputy District Education Officer Dheeraj Vasisht was the chief guest at the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...