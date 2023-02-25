DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

The Punjab School Education Board’s General English exam of the XII standard, which was slated to be held today, was postponed today after an intimation from the Education Department early this afternoon. While a paper leak is reportedly the cause of the postponement of the exam, the DEO and the district principals said no fromal intimation about the reason for the postponement of the exam was provided to them so far by the department.

As many as 22,224 students are sitting the XIIth board exams, which began across 365 centres in Jalandhar from February 20. While the Punjabi, chemistry, philosophy, sociologly and music (vocal) exams have already been held, students were bracing up for the exam today.

Gurinderjit Kaur, Principal, Nehru Garden Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar, said: “We received intimation from the DEO office this morning that the XIIth standard exam had been postponed after which all students were intimated. In my memory, it is very rare for a board exam to be postponed like this. But in the offcial communique from the department we haven’t been given the reason for the postponement. The future date at which the exam is being rescheduled will be intimated to us soon.”

At the Nehru Garden school, over 350 students were to appear for the English exam to be held today.

DEO (Secondary), Jalandhar, Gursharan Singh said, “We received intimation at 12.30 pm today from the Education Department that today’s exam was being postponed. It was promptly forwarded to all principals and students. We will soon be intimated of the new date of the exam. I am not aware of the causes of the potponement.”

The formal communique from the PSEB said the exam was being postponed due to ‘Prshasnik’ (administrational) reasons. The board exams would continue until April 21.