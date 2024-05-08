DEO releases election song

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 7

The district administration under voter awareness campaign to motivate people to vote launched the awareness song ‘Vote Main Zaroor Pauni Aa’ today in the District Administrative Complex. The video of the song was released by District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate Komal Mittal to ensure maximum voter participation in the elections.

Sung by Lokesh Sharma, an employee in the Education Department, the song was penned by Principal DK Sharma and composed by Assistant District SVEEP Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma. The DEO said the purpose of making the song was to ensure maximum participation of voters in the elections to be held on June 1.

She said in the song, along with the words showing the power of vote, sense of duty like ‘Meri vote hai amanat desh di’ have been used and it is related to the progress of the country. She said that the video of this song shows Punjabi culture, Gidda, Bhangra, voting process, protection of citizens by police administration during elections, rights of transgender voters, helping people with special needs during the election process.

#Hoshiarpur