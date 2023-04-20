DEOs of Nawanshahr, Jalandhar transferred

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

The Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Jaspreet Talwar, in a notification issued on Wednesday, ordered the transfer of Jalandhar District Education Officer (Elementary) Jarnail Singh. He has been transferred to Nawanshahr as the DEO (Secondary), with additional charge of the elementary wing. Jarnail Sigh has been transferred in place of Kultaranjit Singh who has been given the charge of the Jalandhar DEO (Elementary).

Nawanshahr DEO’s transfer comes at a time when he has been facing the allegations of harassment by headmasters and headmistresses, recruited directly through the PPSC. They have alleged that their probation period and pay fixation were not being cleared by the DEO despite having submitted the relevant documents. The headmasters, accompanied by halqa in-charge Lalit Mohan Pathak Ballu, had also met Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on February 26 and submitted a grievance letter regarding the clearance of their probation period.

Apart from this, headmistress Minakshi Bhalla had filed a complaint to the CM, Education Minister, Education Secretary and Women Commission, accusing the DEO of not clearing her probation period and pay fixation. She said the DEO rejected their cases on the account of not providing results of the recruitment test, which had never been conducted.