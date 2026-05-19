icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Deploy unemployed youth for Census work: Teachers

Deploy unemployed youth for Census work: Teachers

article_Author
Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:08 AM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The teachers in state, strongly opposing their large-scale deployment for non-academic duties and demanded that educated unemployed youth should instead be engaged for census operations, election-related assignments, health insurance surveys and other government campaigns so that classroom teaching in schools remains unaffected.

Advertisement

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has expressed concern that thousands of teachers are being pulled out of schools for duties related to census work, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, BLO assignments, health insurance card preparation, drug surveys and several other administrative tasks. According to the organisation, this has badly disturbed the educational environment in government schools and adversely affected students, particularly those belonging to poor and marginalised families.

Advertisement

The DTF also criticised the alleged arbitrary manner in which duties are being assigned. The organisation said many teachers are being burdened with multiple assignments simultaneously, causing mental stress and affecting their ability to focus on teaching. The union further pointed out that women teachers, including pregnant employees and mothers of infants, are facing serious hardships due to postings in distant areas for non-teaching work.

Advertisement

Seeking immediate reforms in the duty allocation process, the teachers' organisation demanded special exemption for pregnant women teachers and mothers of children below two years of age from such assignments.

The union maintained that the entire burden of non-educational assignments should not be placed solely on the Education Department and called for equal participation of employees from other government departments in such exercises.

Advertisement

The demands were raised by DTF district president Sukhdev Dansiwal, general secretary Inder Sukhdeep Singh Odhra, joint secretary Praveen Sherpur, Old Pension Restoration Front district president Manjit Singh Dasuya, general secretary Baljit Singh Mahimowal and finance secretary Nand Ram. The leaders announced that the issue of non-teaching duties would also be highlighted during the state-level rally scheduled to be held in Mohali on May 31.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts