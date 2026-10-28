Deported gangster dies in Hoshiarpur jail

Gangster Ashish Chopra, also known as Bhuvnesh Chopra, a native of Ferozepur, died under mysterious circumstances at the Hoshiarpur District Jail late Tuesday night.

Chopra was taken to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, after his health deteriorated. However, doctors declared him brought dead and his body was kept in the hospital mortuary.

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A hospital doctor confirmed that Chopra had been brought dead. The exact cause of the death is yet to be established and is expected to be ascertained after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

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Chopra had been deported to India and arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in March 2026 with the assistance of central agencies. He was wanted in several criminal cases, including the 2024 triple murder case in Ferozepur and alleged drug trafficking. Several FIRs were reportedly registered against him in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Patiala districts.