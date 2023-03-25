Deposit property tax by March 31, Phagwara MC urges residents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 24

As March 31 is the last date to deposit property tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without penalty, Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have appealed to residents to submit it by the end of the month. Tax Superintendent of the Phagwara MC Amit Kalia said in case residents fail to adhere to the deadline, they would have to pay a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on payment of tax from April 1, 2023.

Kalia told that residents that they could deposit the tax on any day as offices of MC would remain open on Saturday and Sunday till March 31 to facilitate people to deposit their property tax.