Depressed, man ends life

Nawanshahr, March 12
A 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Nawanshahr on Saturday by consuming an intoxicant.
Deceased Gurpreet Singh of Nawanshahr was reportedly depressed. His mother Baljinder Kaur, in a complaint to the police, alleged his son was mentally tortured by his wife Jaspreet Kaur and another person, Krishan Lal.
A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was
registered against the accused. Investigation Officer Surinder Kumar said the accused were arrested after the FIR was lodged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...