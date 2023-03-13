Depressed, man ends life

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 12

A 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Nawanshahr on Saturday by consuming an intoxicant.

Deceased Gurpreet Singh of Nawanshahr was reportedly depressed. His mother Baljinder Kaur, in a complaint to the police, alleged his son was mentally tortured by his wife Jaspreet Kaur and another person, Krishan Lal.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was

registered against the accused. Investigation Officer Surinder Kumar said the accused were arrested after the FIR was lodged.