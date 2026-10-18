Dera Ballan boycotts preacher, community leader over maryada

Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Saturday boycotted Sant Mandeep Dass, who is popular for reciting hymns of Guru Ravidas at the shrine.

The dera also boycotted Jassi Talhan, who heads the Guru Ravidass Tiger Force.

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The decisions sparked a controversy, with speculation doing the rounds that all was not well within the influential dera ahead of the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, to be celebrated on February 20. The dera had come into the limelight in recent months following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with its chief, Sant Niranjan Dass, who was also awarded the Padma Shri. The announcement was made in the presence of the dera chief.

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Sant Mandeep Dass was earlier shifted to another affiliated dera at Sirasgarh in Ambala. Sant Mandeep Dass has a huge following of his own, and the decision was strongly opposed by a section of devotees. A video of the announcement was released on Ballan TV, the dera’s official social media page. In the video, the dera alleged that both had violated its maryada (code of conduct) and attempted to disturb the peace at the shrine.

During the pronouncement, the dera functionaries also referred to a plan for a shobha yatra made by Talhan without the dera’s due permission.

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The shobha yatra was to be taken out on Friday from Dera Ballan to Khuralgarh Sahib, believed to be the site in Garhshankar where Guru Ravidas had meditated. The yatra was scheduled to pass through Dera Sant Baba Phool Nath, Chaheru (Phagwara), and Guru Ravidass Mandir, Chak Hakim, before heading to Khuralgarh via Banga.

Talhan said, “We had been planning the event for some time, as year-round celebrations marking the 650th Guru Ravidass Jayanti have been underway. We had arranged 650 vehicles and stationed them at various locations. When we reached the dera, we found all the rooms locked from inside. We also tried to contact the dera chief but could not reach him. We had made extensive arrangements for langar as well, but were eventually told that the dera had not granted permission for the event.”

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejbir Hundal had reached the spot to prevent any clash and pacified both sides. The police had stopped Talhan and his 150 supporters, mostly from Haryana, at a distance from the dera. It took more than 10 hours to defuse the situation, insiders said.

After Talhan and his team left the dera, its functionaries held an assembly of the sangat the following morning and made the announcement.

Earlier, Sant Mandeep Dass was reportedly asked to leave the main dera following allegations that he had refused to provide shelter for the night to some needy youths and had misbehaved with them. Sant Mandeep Dass’s followers had denied the allegations.