Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 3

“Khetan vich varan nu ji nahi karda, kankan saariyan suk gaiyan, dane kale ho gaye, fer vi meenh pai janda. (I don’t feel like entering fields, wheat has dried (due to inundation), kernels have blackened, it’s still raining),” says a farmer in Jalandhar.

Unions threaten stir ahead of LS bypoll Three farm unions took up the issue of crop damage in Jalandhar on Monday. Chadhuni and Rajewal factions of the BKU has threatened protests ahead of the Jalandhar LS byelection, if compensation and girdawaris for crop damage are not issued at the earliest

While the district has 1 lakh 73,000 hectares under wheat cultivation, farmers have suffered hefty losses due to the continuous unseasonal rains. The hopes, until a few days ago, of sustaining 10 to 15 quintals of crop per acre have been washed away in some regions due to continuous rain. Officials said Shahkot and Nakodar belts of the district were worst affected. Some Jalandhar areas also reported hail during rain.

Seetalpur farmer Randhir Singh says, “It would be a miracle if we are able to manage even 5 or 6 quintals of wheat crop on an acre of land. The crops are decimated. I don’t feel like going to my fields. It’s been raining continuously for days. I had got a pit dug in the fields and spent Rs 900 for that. The pit now overflows. We have run out of solutions. All fields in which I sowed wheat are inundated. I spent Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per field to sow my crop. All that investment is gone. The crop is so wet that we don’t even have hopes for turi (wheat straw).”

He adds, “During stubble burning, farmers were being scared of FIRs. Now where are the government satellites? Crops on acres are flattened. We are not expecting any dividends. My wheat is gone. Fields are under water and the crop has already died. The colour has changed and the kernels have blackened. I was yet to harvest all my potatoes also. They were just lying dug up, but the rain didn’t stop. Maize is also in bad shape. Now all eyes are on the government. The losses this year are also going to be phenomenal. If there were 10 to 15 per cent bank defaulters in previous years, this year they are going to be 70 to 75 per cent. Poor farmers have lost all.”

Salwinder Singh Jania, district president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, says: “In some fields maybe 5 to 10 quintals per acre might be retrieved, but low-lying fields have lost all. It is the same story in almost every field. Earlier, it seemed like an early heat wave and now incessant rain. The government needs to compensate farmers adequately for the losses.”

Chief Agricultural Officer, Jaswant Singh said, “There has certainly been an additon in the losses of farmers as it hasn’t stopped raining. We are yet to assess the losses. Reports have been sought from every block and will be with us in a few days. Roughly about 40 to 45 per cent of the wheat crop in the district has been affected by the rain. It woukd be too early to comment on whether there are more losses. Fields where the crops have flattened but not been damaged might yet have hope if weather changes.”

Meanwhile, AAP said its MLAs were visiting villages to meet farmers and supervise the special girdawari. On Monday, AAP MLA from Nakodar Inderjeet Kaur visited the villages of Nurmahal block to inspect the crop loss. She assured the farmers of compensation and urged NRIs and rich landlords to help small farmers.