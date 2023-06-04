Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 3

Despite the government’s allocation of Rs 95 crore for city development, the road infrastructure continues to be neglected, leaving residents disillusioned and demanding immediate attention. The sorry state of roads has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the allocated funds and the state government’s commitment to providing quality infrastructure.

Busy stretches in bad shape Several prominent roads, including Cool Road, the road from Pratap Bagh to Bhagat Singh Chowk, Bus Stand Road, Dhan Mohalla, a small-cut out road leading from PPR to Urban Estate Phase II and others are in a dire need for repair or re-carpeting

The recent rainfall has further exacerbated the problem, resulting in deep potholes and waterlogged sections that pose significant risks to commuters

Residents are expressing their frustration, emphasizing the urgent need for maintenance and the use of superior-quality materials to ensure durable repairs. Kanwarpreet Singh, a resident, stated, “While funds may be allocated for road repairs, it is crucial that timely maintenance is carried out and high-grade materials are utilized to ensure long-lasting results”.

Rasleen Kaur, another resident, shared a harrowing experience, saying, “The deteriorating state of Cool Road, from AGI Shopping Complex to Kidney Hospital and beyond, is alarming. Despite being dug up for water supply line installation, it remains neglected without any repairs. Just a couple of days ago, my scooter got trapped in a pothole on the road, causing a dangerous incident”.

She added that the need for tangible improvements is pressing, and the allocation of funds must translate into visible results, restoring the city’s roads to a safe and functional state.

Similar concerns have been echoed by numerous residents, who had high hopes for the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure but feel let down by the lack of visible progress.

Dilapidated condition of the road that leads to Bhagat Singh Chowk from Partap Bagh. sarabjit singh

In response to the mounting discontent, MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish stated that tenders worth Rs 50 crore have already been floated for the repair of major roads, including Cool Road, Bus Stand Road and others. Additionally, surveys of other roads are currently being conducted.

Commissioner Kaplish assured residents of the MC’s dedication to providing quality roads and assured to expedite the repair work.