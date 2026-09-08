Despite ban on extra duty, Jalandhar Anganwadi staff asked to verify ration card details

As many as 116 Anganwadi workers in Lohian, Begowal, Nadala and Bholath blocks in Jalandhar have been asked to verify the details of ration card beneficiaries, despite a state-level directive prohibiting the assignment of additional duties to the Anganwadi staff.

An order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahkot, on September 3 directed the workers to complete the verification exercise by September 23. Marked as “Most Urgent”, the order instructed officials to ensure the exercise was carried out within the stipulated timeframe.

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The assignment has drawn opposition from Anganwadi workers who stated that they are already handling duties related to SIR, BLO work and the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, leaving them with limited time to carry out their core responsibilities at Anganwadi centres.

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Earlier, the Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development Department, Punjab, in a directive dated May 29, had asked all DCs not to assign Anganwadi workers and helpers additional duties of other departments, citing the potential disruption to essential services provided to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children between six months and six years of age.

The letter also noted that Anganwadi workers in several districts continued to be assigned additional responsibilities despite similar instructions issued in 2019.

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However, union leaders alleged that the directive has remained largely ineffective on the ground.

Subhash Rani, general secretary of the Punjab Anganwadi Workers Union, said, “We are fed up with the additional duties and have announced to boycott the ration card verification duty. While visiting beneficiaries to verify their details, in case of deletion, we have to face their queries and wrath, leading to security concerns,” she said.

Rani added that despite repeated instructions from the department against assigning such work, local authorities continue to do so. “When we refuse these duties, officials threaten us with departmental action. The directive has remained limited to paper,” she alleged.

Similarly, Nirlep Kaur, district president of the union, said, “We are responsible for ensuring proper nutrition of infants and children up to six years of age, looking after their health and well-being and providing them with basic education at Anganwadi centres. We also have to ensure that various services and benefits meant for these beneficiaries reach them on time. These are our primary responsibilities, which require regular interaction with beneficiaries and visits to the centres. When we are assigned duties of other departments, it takes away from the time and attention we need to devote to these responsibilities."