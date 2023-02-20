Despite curbs, domesticated cattle roam freely on roads

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, February 19

The order of the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner (DC) banning the movement of cattle in the form of herds has remained confined to paper as members of the Gujjar community keep grazing their animals on roadsides, canals and other places without any encumbrances.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, in his order issued some time ago, said the residents and social organisations had brought to his notice that people, especially those in rural areas, roam around with their herd of animals. The order said this results in unwanted obstruction to traffic and causes accidents resulting in loss of lives.

The order said these herds of animals destroy saplings planted by the forest department and also crops. The order as banned the movement of animals in herds in rural areas and asked the authorities to act against the violators.

Bhupindar Kumar alias Sonu, a Nurmahal-based social activist, in a recent representation to the Deputy Commissioner, said no action was taken by any competent authority or department to implement the order.

He and other residents lodged many complaints against the movement of animals in herds in rural and urban areas with the Nurmahal police but to no avail, Sonu said, adding that a proper solution to the menace was required.

