Nawanshahr: Despite death of kin, they went ahead with poll duty

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 22

Mangat Ram (57) of local Bisla village, who is a peon at Government Senior Secondary School, Gobindpur village, lost his brother Sukhcharan (62) after suffering a heart attack on Sunday at 2 pm. Instead of taking leave from the poll duty, Ram continued his work at the Banga polling booth.

He said he decided to stay back as voting was going on in full swing at the booth when he received the call. “I was the only person to help the polling party and if I had left the duty mid-way, the election work would have suffered,” he added.

“I didn’t even tell members of the polling party about my grief, but somehow when my phone was continuously ringing, they asked me about reason. It was only then I revealed them about the death of my elder brother,” said Ram, adding that after hearing the news, they sent him home immediately. Later, after attending the funeral, Ram again joined the duty and remained there till the deposition of EVMs.

Another employee, Baljeet Singh, the sector officer, lost his sister on Sunday. Baljeet was working as a PTI in Government High School, Jasso Majara, and was performing the poll duty in Banga.

DC Vishesh Sarangal saluted the dedication of Mangat Ram and Baljeet Singh and said both of them have gone beyond their call of duty to ensure smooth voting. —