Despite devastation, Punjab remains in chardi kala

Every adversity brings out the best as well as the worst in people. And the worst-ever floods that have ravaged Punjab is also bringing out both.

The Punjabi way of life based on the concepts of “Bhaana Manana” and “Chardi Kala vich rehna”, inspite of the severe losses suffered by people of Punjab in the floods that have affected nearly four lakh people across the state, is winning hearts. The resilience of the people and their “sewa” to the rescue teams, even when they are themselves facing the wrath of the river waters, is an example of how Punjabis know to rise from the ashes.

At the same time, a section of society, which has always espoused the cause of “Khudmukhtiari” in Punjab, is trying to use the adversity to spread their own message of being “abandoned”. There is a deluge of messages and videos, invading every phone, where the message is being (falsely) conveyed that though Punjabis go out of their way to help anyone in need, be it the flood affected in Tamil Nadu or the earthquake hit Gujaratis, no one has come forward to help them.

The reality, however, is quite different. While politicians and politics may or may not divide people along religion, caste, class and regional lines, it is the human spirit that always wins over. At this time, when over 3.50 lakh Punjabis, including those living in 1400 odd villages, are affected, volunteers from both Rajasthan and Haryana have come forward to provide help. Interestingly, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan’s never ending politics on sharing of river waters has always made headlines. This time, it is the people of the three states coming together in times of flood crisis in Punjab, that is changing the political narrative.

Several jathas of young farmers from Anupgarh in Sriganganagar district have come forward with trucks of relief material in flood-hit districts. Interestingly, to negate the political narrative being spread by the radical elements, these volunteers have come to flood-ravaged Ajnala with flags of both Hindu God Hanuman and the yellow Sikh flag flying on top.

Even farmers from neighbouring state of Haryana have tied up with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and are providing relief material to the flood-hit people. Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala, general secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union, said these volunteers from Haryana have promised not just to stay on till the time the flood waters recede, but also to help the farmers of Punjab in preparing land for the next wheat crop, and helping them with seeds and fertilisers.