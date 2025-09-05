Despite setbacks, sports industry joins flood relief efforts

The ongoing floods in Punjab have severely impacted various businesses and Jalandhar’s sports goods manufacturers are no exception. With a drastic reduction in market demand, production has also been hampered due to heavy rains and low staff attendance at factories.

The flood-related disruptions in neighbouring states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, have further exacerbated the situation. The sports goods sector is struggling to procure raw materials, while transportation and supply chains have been hit hard.

Ravinder Dhir, Convener of Khel Udyog Sangh Punjab, expressed concern, saying, “For the past 10 days, we have been in a wait-and-watch mode. There is no counter sale, no fresh orders and no supplies are being dispatched due to transportation issues. These are grim times and we are focusing on helping those who have been hit hardest by the floods. Many of our rural brethren have lost their savings and homes.”

In response to the crisis, members of the Khel Udyog Sangh from Jalandhar have started making contributions for flood relief. “After about 8-10 days, when the flood waters recede, we will visit the affected villages and provide aid to farmers to help them rebuild their lives,” Dhir said.

While smaller manufacturers have been hit harder, those with a broader export market have faced only minor disruptions. Rajesh Kharbanda, another well-known manufacturer, remarked, “Though there has been a slight slump in business, it’s nothing compared to the immense losses faced by the affected villagers. Since my business is not limited to the northern Indian market, the disruptions have been minimal. However, we are avoiding travel for work and meetings due to the current situation.”

Sports goods manufacturers in the region have also contributed to relief efforts by providing essential items like tarpaulin sheets, torches and other materials required by the administration for flood relief operations. Additionally, they have been generous with monetary donations to the Red Cross Society, aiding in rescue work.

The situation has not only affected the manufacturing sector but has also disrupted the practice routines of athletes. Several grounds have turned swampy, hindering outdoor sessions, while some stadium have been inundated. Roof leaks have also created further challenges for players.

The ongoing floods have caused significant scheduling issues for sporting events as well. For instance, the Punjab Badminton Association had to cancel the Mini Punjab State Ranking Tournament, which was scheduled to begin on Friday. The association cited the difficulties players from flood-hit areas would face in traveling as the primary reason for the cancellation.