Despite special camps, 2.9 lakh voters yet to be mapped in Jalandhar

Despite special camps being held at all 1,926 polling booths across the district on Sunday to facilitate voter mapping, nearly 2.9 lakh voters are yet to be mapped with the 2003 electoral roll ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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According to official data, Jalandhar has a total electorate of around 16.49 lakh voters. Of these, approximately 13.5 lakh electors have been mapped with the 2003 voter list, while nearly 2.9 lakh voters remain unmapped.

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Election Department officials said a significant proportion of these unmapped voters are migrants who have shifted to Jalandhar over the past two decades and, therefore, do not figure in the 2003 electoral roll.

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Among the Assembly segments, Jalandhar North has the highest number of unmapped voters at 52,296, followed by Jalandhar Central (51,617), Jalandhar West (44,826), Jalandhar Cantonment (38,819), Phillaur (26,688), Nakodar (24,376), Shahkot (22,030), Adampur (15,090) and Kartarpur (14,750).

Apart from the unmapped voters, the authorities have also identified thousands of electors with anomalies requiring verification. These mainly involve mismatches in age, family relationships and personal particulars when compared with records from the last Special Intensive Revision.

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Officials said such cases include where the age gap between a parent and child is less than 15 years or more than 50 years, the age gap between a voter and his grandparent is less than 40 years or the gap between siblings is less than nine months.

Other discrepancies include differences in parents' names, changes in the type of relative linked to an elector, cases where a voter is mapped with a father in the current roll but with a husband in the previous SIR, different fathers recorded in the two rolls and inconsistencies in age between the current electoral roll and previous SIR records.

According to official figures, the highest number of voters flagged with anomalies has been reported from Jalandhar North (38,062), followed by Jalandhar Central (34,909), Phillaur (34,614), Nakodar (34,332), Jalandhar Cantonment (33,047), Kartarpur (32,889), Jalandhar West (29,049), Shahkot (26,462) and Adampur (22,134).

Election officials said voters who could not be mapped or whose records contain anomalies will be required to submit Enumeration Forms and supporting documents during the SIR exercise. While voters whose names or whose parents names appeared in the 2003 electoral roll may not be required to furnish additional proof, unmapped electors may have to submit documents for verification.

As per the Election Commission's schedule, Booth Level Officers will conduct a door-to-door campaign from June 25 to July 24 to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms. Officials have urged voters, particularly migrants and those whose details have changed over the years, to cooperate with BLOs to ensure their names are accurately reflected in the electoral roll.