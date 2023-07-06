Destroyed revenue records a headache for residents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 5

Residents of Nurmahal who want to have corrections in their revenue records are running from pillar to post as the relevant records are not available with patwaris concerned.

During his recent visit to the country, Baljit Singh Johal, a Canadian citizen and native of Nurmahal town, filed an application at the office of Nurmahal Sub-Register for correction of his name recorded wrongly in revenue records.

In his report submitted at the Sub-Register office, the patwari concerned said Baljit had purchased a piece of land in Bath village on July 13, 1983, but in jamabandi of years 1997-98, 1997-98, 2007-08, 2007-08 and 2012-13, Baljit’s name was wrongly recorded as Ranjit Singh.

The patwari added that the jamabandi record of Bath village for 1987-88, 1982-83, 1977-78, 1967-68 and 1962-63 had been destroyed, and report No. 425 had been registered in this connection. The Nurmahal patwarkhana was set on fire by miscreants in 2009.

The patwari said correction in the name of Baljit could be done only after examining the jamabandi of the village for years 1987 and 1992-93 and mutation of the sale deed No. 658 dated 13/7/1983.

Inquiries from the Sub-Registrar office revealed that no further action had been initiated to correct the name of Baljit. Before leaving Nurmahal, he had also sought the intervention of Jalandhar DC for the correction. As per Punjab Revenue Rules, the reconstruction of revenue records is the responsibility of the Sub-Registrar.

