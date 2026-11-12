Devotees struggle to find clean water bodies for Chhath Puja in Phagwara

With Chhath Puja celebrations scheduled from November 12 to 15, the poor condition of several canals and water bodies in and around Phagwara has become a major concern for devotees. Many are struggling to find clean and suitable locations to perform the traditional rituals, with inadequate sanitation and the lack of water at several sites adding to their difficulties.

Dry canal stretches, heaps of garbage, accumulated debris and foul-smelling surroundings have exposed the gaps in civic maintenance ahead of one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the migrant community from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the sun god, holds deep religious and cultural significance for people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Devotees observe rigorous fasts, offer prayers to the setting sun and on the concluding morning, perform 'arghya' to the rising sun, seeking prosperity, good health and the well-being of their families. The rituals are traditionally performed at rivers, ponds and other water bodies, making the availability of clean water and hygienic surroundings essential for the celebrations.

Over the years, the festival has acquired a prominent place in Punjab's cultural landscape, particularly in industrial and agricultural centres that have witnessed a substantial influx of migrant workers from the two states.

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In Phagwara alone, nearly 45,000 devotees are associated with the celebrations, while the number in neighbouring Ludhiana is estimated to be almost ten times higher. What was once largely observed within households has gradually evolved into a major community festival, with thousands of devotees assembling at designated ghats and canal banks.

However, a visit by The Tribune team to canal stretches in Phagwara, Goraya, Banga, Nawanshahr, Hadiabad and Nakodar revealed an unsatisfactory picture. Several stretches were found without water, while others were surrounded by garbage, waste material and accumulated debris. The unhygienic conditions and foul smell at some locations have raised serious concerns among devotees, particularly those who depend on these water bodies for performing religious rituals.

"A person cannot even stand near the canal in Phagwara because of the stench and the filth dumped by people," said Shanti, a devotee from Bihar.

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The problem is not limited to the lack of water and sanitation. Several canal stretches were also found to have been encroached upon, with temporary structures and heaps of waste occupying land belonging to the Irrigation Department. The situation has once again brought the issue of enforcement of government directions regarding the removal of encroachments and regular maintenance of canal surroundings into focus.

Devotees believe that basic arrangements at designated worship sites should have been completed well in advance, considering that Chhath Puja is observed every year and attracts large gatherings.

Responding to the concerns, Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer assured that the administration was taking necessary steps to improve the situation. He said adequate arrangements for cleaning the canals and releasing water would be made before the commencement of the celebrations.

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In a move to coordinate preparations, a meeting of officers from all concerned departments was held on Tuesday afternoon under the chairmanship of MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Meanwhile, community organisations have also taken initiatives to overcome the shortage of water at certain locations. Members of the Chhath Puja Sewa Samiti approached former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Som Parkash, who intervened to facilitate the filling of canals through the installation of submersible pumps so that devotees could perform their rituals without difficulty.

SDO of the Water Supply and Sewerage Board Pardeep Chottani told The Tribune that water would be released shortly before the festival begins to facilitate the religious observances. Security arrangements have also been planned in view of the expected gatherings. Phagwara Superintendent of Police Major Singh said elaborate security arrangements had been made at all major ghats and canal banks. Police personnel would remain deployed round the clock to regulate crowds, facilitate traffic movement and maintain law and order during the celebrations, he added.