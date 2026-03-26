Devotional fervour marks Ram Navmi shobha yatra in Phagwara

A grand and well-attended Shobha Yatra was taken out in Phagwara to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, with around 400–500 devotees participating in the religious procession organised by Shiv Sena Akhand Bharat and Vishva Hindu Parishad under the leadership of Ajay Mehta.

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The procession commenced from Baba Moni Mandir, Dana Mandi, following traditional rituals including coconut breaking and ceremonial prayers. Prior to the start, Jyoti Pujan and flag-hoisting ceremonies were also performed by prominent members of the community. The yatra passed through major city routes including Hargobind Nagar Chowk, GT Road, Central Town, Mandi Road, Gurr Mandi, Gandhi Chowk, Banga Road and adjoining areas before culminating at the temple premises.

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The Shobha Yatra was marked by devotional fervour, with beautifully decorated tableaux depicting Hindu deities such as Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman, along with mythological scenes including Lord Krishna revealing the universe and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Tableaux of Mahalakshmi, Narasimha Avatar, Mahakaal Aarti and Goddess Kali also drew significant attention from devotees lining the route.

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Elaborate arrangements were made by various organisations to welcome the procession, including floral showers, decorative welcome gates and langar services at multiple points. At Gandhi Chowk, Punjab Police personnel accorded a ceremonial salute to the palanquin, reflecting the coordinated efforts to maintain order and decorum during the event.

Local leaders of Shiv Sena and other organisations were also present in large numbers. The shobha yatra concluded peacefully at Baba Moni Mandir, with officials confirming that law and order remained fully under control throughout the event.