icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Devotional fervour marks Ram Navmi shobha yatra in Phagwara

Devotional fervour marks Ram Navmi shobha yatra in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:07 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita during a shobha yatra in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

A grand and well-attended Shobha Yatra was taken out in Phagwara to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, with around 400–500 devotees participating in the religious procession organised by Shiv Sena Akhand Bharat and Vishva Hindu Parishad under the leadership of Ajay Mehta.

Advertisement

The procession commenced from Baba Moni Mandir, Dana Mandi, following traditional rituals including coconut breaking and ceremonial prayers. Prior to the start, Jyoti Pujan and flag-hoisting ceremonies were also performed by prominent members of the community. The yatra passed through major city routes including Hargobind Nagar Chowk, GT Road, Central Town, Mandi Road, Gurr Mandi, Gandhi Chowk, Banga Road and adjoining areas before culminating at the temple premises.

Advertisement

The Shobha Yatra was marked by devotional fervour, with beautifully decorated tableaux depicting Hindu deities such as Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman, along with mythological scenes including Lord Krishna revealing the universe and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Tableaux of Mahalakshmi, Narasimha Avatar, Mahakaal Aarti and Goddess Kali also drew significant attention from devotees lining the route.

Advertisement

Elaborate arrangements were made by various organisations to welcome the procession, including floral showers, decorative welcome gates and langar services at multiple points. At Gandhi Chowk, Punjab Police personnel accorded a ceremonial salute to the palanquin, reflecting the coordinated efforts to maintain order and decorum during the event.

Local leaders of Shiv Sena and other organisations were also present in large numbers. The shobha yatra concluded peacefully at Baba Moni Mandir, with officials confirming that law and order remained fully under control throughout the event.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts