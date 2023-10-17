Dhaba owner looted of Rs 35K

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Three unidentified miscreants snatched Rs 35,000 and a gold chain (Mangal sutra) from a dhaba owner identified as Surinder Kumar near Saprod village on Sunday night. The miscreants had come to have dinner at the dhaba. While they were paying their bill, Surinder’s wife Sunita opened the cash box. The miscreants pushed her aside and took the entire cash from the box and snatched woman’s gold chain. The police were informed about the incident. OC

Nine booked for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested nine persons on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating Officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rohit Karan, a resident of Ward No. 2; Sunni, Major, Gola and Kaka, all residents of Ward No. 1; and their four unidentified accomplices. Jarnail, a resident of Ward No. 2, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on the evening of October 6 and assaulted him and his brother, besides threatening him with dire consequences. The IO said a case had been registered against the nine suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. OC

One arrested for bike theft

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a resident on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating Officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sagar of Padda Colony in Ward No. 7. The IO said the suspect was coming from the Sultanpur Lodhi side to sell a stolen motorcycle and was intercepted at a naka. The stolen motorcycle (PB-08-EJ-9727) was recovered from his possession. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect. OC

Migrant worker electrocuted

Phagwara: A migrant worker living in Poadharra village was electrocuted on Sunday. Investigating Officer (IO) Satpal said, “The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar (52), a native of Uttar Pradesh.” Sukhbir Singh, a resident of the same village, informed the police that Mukesh was working with MKC Company at Poadharra village. He got electrocuted during work. The IO said the police acting under Section 174 of the CrPC handed over the body to relatives of the deceased after a post-mortem.

