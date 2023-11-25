Dhairya Kalia wins U-9 karate bronze

Our Corresponent
Hoshiarpur, November 24
Dhairya Kalia, trainee karateka of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK) won a bronze medal in the kumite competition of boys U-9 in the Sub Junior National Karate Championship held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, under the aegis of Karate India Organisation.
Dhairya, who is receiving training from internationally renowned coach Sensei Jagmohan Vij, has earlier won gold medal in the Punjab State Karate Championship twice in a row. Karateka Adab Preet Singh, who was part of the Punjab karate team, also made it to the quarterfinal by registering victory against his opponents. Apart from this, Akshita Sharma, Riddhi Sehgal and Vivek Sharma represented Punjab in this national competition.
