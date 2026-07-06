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Home / Jalandhar / Dhaliwal calls for unity in Punjab Congress ahead of 2027 polls

Dhaliwal calls for unity in Punjab Congress ahead of 2027 polls

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal
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Retired IAS officer and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said that the Congress party is steadily growing stronger and moving towards forming the government again at the Centre. He stated that Congress forming governments in several states has boosted the morale of party workers. With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, he said the party has a golden opportunity to regain trust and form the government in the state.

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Appealing to Punjab Congress leaders and workers, Dhaliwal urged them to set aside personal differences and factionalism and work together to strengthen the organisation. He emphasised that the BJP and the AAP should not be given any opportunity to spread propaganda against Congress.

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Dhaliwal said that the Punjab Congress leadership must rise above personal interests and work for the welfare of the party and the people, while strengthening the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He expressed confidence that with the unity of Congress and its commitment to public welfare, the party would form the government in Punjab and help lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.

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