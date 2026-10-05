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Home / Jalandhar / Dhaliwal slams govt over Mad Sandhu’s killing, flags chinks in law and order

Dhaliwal slams govt over Mad Sandhu’s killing, flags chinks in law and order

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Dhaliwal demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder of Mad Sandhu and the killing of the former sarpanch in Ludhiana, along with swift, impartial and time-bound investigations.
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Former IAS officer and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday expressed deep concern over the murder of Instagram creator Mad Sandhu in Amritsar and the shooting of a former sarpanch in Ludhiana, accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to control the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Dhaliwal said the repeated incidents of open firing and targeted killings across the state reflected how emboldened criminals had become. “If people associated with public life are not safe, how can ordinary citizens feel secure? Has the fear of law disappeared from the minds of criminals in Punjab?” Dhaliwal asked.

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Criticising the CM Bhagwant Mann-led state government, the MLA said, “If criminals can openly carry weapons and target people, where is the government’s accountability?”

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Dhaliwal demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder of Mad Sandhu and the killing of the former sarpanch in Ludhiana, along with swift, impartial and time-bound investigations. He called for a high-level review of recent incidents of targeted violence and demanded that strict action be taken wherever police or administrative negligence was found.

“Punjab cannot be made safe through statements and slogans alone. The government must strengthen policing, dismantle criminal and gang networks, and restore public confidence in the rule of law. The first responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of its people. Punjab cannot be left at the mercy of criminals,” Dhaliwal added.

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