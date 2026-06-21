Dhanpreet Kaur takes charge as director of Punjab Police Academy

Senior IPS officer Dhanpreet Kaur today assumed charge as Inspector General of Police-cum-Director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, following orders issued by the Punjab Government.

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Upon her arrival at the academy, she was accorded a warm welcome by officers and faculty members. A guard of honour was also presented to her on the occasion.

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After taking charge, Dhanpreet Kaur held a meeting with officers and faculty members of the academy to review its functioning and discuss ongoing training programmes. During the meeting, she emphasised the need for special efforts to further enhance training standards in view of evolving policing requirements, newly enacted laws and directions issued by courts from time to time.

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She stressed the importance of modern, professional and effective training in strengthening the capabilities of police personnel and ensuring that the force remains prepared to meet contemporary challenges. Several senior officers, including Commandant-cum-Deputy Director (Indoor/Outdoor) Paramjit Singh, consultant Amanpreet Singh Sandhu, consultant Ravcharan Singh, legal officers and other academy officials, were present during the meeting.