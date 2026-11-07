Dhanteras boosts sale of gold, utensils, vehicles in Jalandhar

City residents went on a shopping spree on Dhanteras, considered an auspicious occasion for making purchases. Markets witnessed heavy footfall throughout the day, with crowds continuing to throng commercial areas till late into the night.

Traffic remained bumper-to-bumper on roads leading to the old city bazaars as well as upscale localities such as Model Town. Even travelling a short distance of a kilometre proved time-consuming for commuters.

Shops selling utensils, jewellery and automobiles remained packed with buyers. Despite the price of 22-carat gold hovering around Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams, demand remained strong. Branded jewellery showrooms in Model Town and Sarafa Bazaar saw customers purchasing small gold ornaments and silver coins, traditionally considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

In Bartan Bazaar, buyers showed a preference for cast-iron and brass utensils. Automobile dealerships, too, reported record sales.

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Gurinder Pal Singh, an automobile dealer, said, “This Dhanteras has recorded our highest-ever sales. We are set to deliver around 750 Activa scooters, most of them 110cc models. Overall, we have been witnessing nearly 20 per cent growth in sales.”

Amit Mittal of Lovely Autos said, “Since Dhanteras fell on a Friday, it worked in our favour. People generally avoid making purchases on Saturdays, while Sundays often pose payment-related issues because banks remain closed. As a result, most buyers preferred to complete their purchases today. We delivered around 400 cars, with the Maruti Brezza emerging as the most sought-after model. Nearly 500 motorcycles were sold, with Pulsar and Platina models witnessing the highest demand.”