Dharna sites designated in Kapurthala

Jalandhar, October 5

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal has issued an order to designate the places for dharnas or demonstrations in Kapurthala district.

According to orders, the institution or organisation concerned must inform the SDM concerned and also obtain approval for the demonstration.

Shalimar Bagh has been a designated place for dharnas in Kapurthala sub-division whereas in Sultanpur Lodhi, the site along the bus stand adjoining Gurdwara Sri Antrayamata Sahib has been fixed for dharnas.

In Phagwara , the place for dharnas would be at Hargobind Nagar. On the other hand In the Bholath sub-division, Grain market No.1 at Bholath and Dana Mandi Focal Point at Ramgarh village have been fixed for dharnas.

The Deputy Commissioner also made it clear that during the procurement season in Bholath , the place for dharnas would be at the bus stand. These orders will remain in force till December 3.

