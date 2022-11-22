Dharna staged at Satnampura police station

PHAGWARA, NOVEMBER 21
Around one hundred activists of Guru Ravi Dass Tiger Force led by its chairman Yash Barna raised slogans and staged a protest outside Satnampura Police Station on Monday.
The demonstrators were protesting alleged partial working of the police. While addressing the protesters, Barna alleged that the cops had failed to nab a suspect in two criminal cases, even after one and a half year. The demonstrators threatened to intensify their stir if the cops failed to work in a disinterested manner and gave 15 days ultimatum to the police to act.
After receiving assurances from Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai, the demonstrators called off their protest.
