Dharna staged at Satnampura police station

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, NOVEMBER 21

Around one hundred activists of Guru Ravi Dass Tiger Force led by its chairman Yash Barna raised slogans and staged a protest outside Satnampura Police Station on Monday.

The demonstrators were protesting alleged partial working of the police. While addressing the protesters, Barna alleged that the cops had failed to nab a suspect in two criminal cases, even after one and a half year. The demonstrators threatened to intensify their stir if the cops failed to work in a disinterested manner and gave 15 days ultimatum to the police to act.

After receiving assurances from Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai, the demonstrators called off their protest.

#Phagwara