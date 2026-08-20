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Home / Jalandhar / Dhillon brothers suicide case: Father says battle for justice far from over

Dhillon brothers suicide case: Father says battle for justice far from over

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:12 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A File Photo of SHO Navdeep
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Jatinder Pal Singh, father of Manavjit and Jashanbir Singh Dhillon, today said he will continue to fight for justice for his two sons.

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His statement comes in the wake of a Kapurthala court's ruling, discharging three police officials, including a former SHO, in the 2023 Dhillon brothers suicide case, holding that the offence of abetment to suicide was not made out against them.

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Jalandhar-based Manavjit Dhillon (40) and his younger brother Jashanbir Dhillon (36) had jumped into the Beas from the Goindwal bridge on August 17, 2023, following allegations of severe humiliation and harassment by police personnel at Police Station Division No. 1 in Jalandhar.

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The incident sparked widespread public outrage, with family members, friends and supporters organising dharnas, candlelight marches and vigils, demanding action against the police personnel concerned.

An FIR had been registered against SHO Navdeep Singh, lady constable Jagjit Kaur and ASI Balwir Kumar at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala for abetment to suicide in 2023. The trio were booked under Section 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

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The SHO was also suspended and later dismissed from service.

However, in the recent ruling, Additional Sessions Judge Gurmeet Tiwana has discharged the three cops.

In a twist to the case, the family has accused one of the brothers' close friends, who had initially spearheaded the campaign for justice, of turning hostile as a witness. The friend has denied the allegation.

Jatinder Pal Singh alleged that the court's decision might have been different had the witness supported the family's case.

"Unable to bear the humiliation allegedly meted out to his brother, Jashanbir jumped into the river and Manavjit followed him. Had Manavdeep Singh Uppal not turned hostile as a witness, my sons would have received justice. We were not even aware of these proceedings and were waiting for another hearing in the matter scheduled for September. We came to know about the ruling through the media. We will study the judgment in detail and decide our next course of action. Our fight for justice for Manav and Jashan will continue," he said.

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