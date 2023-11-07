DHO conducts check at shops selling sweets

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 6

Under the campaign to provide clean environment and quality food to residents, District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh inspected the sweets in view of their high demand during the festive season. He took action due to the poor state of cleanliness and warned the halwais to improve cleanliness or face strict action. The DHO took 10 samples of milk and milk products and seven samples of jalebi in two days. He said that the sampling will continue on a regular basis. Food Safety Officer Simrat and Vivek Kumar, Ram Lubhaya, Ashok Kumar and Gurwinder Shane from the media wing were also present.

The DHO visited Durga Sons sweet shop in Hoshiarpur, a sweet seller in Baghpur and another one in Mahilpur. “I was surprised to see the sugar syrup, there were dead flies floating in it,” said Dr Lakhvir Singh. The DHO gave him notice to improve cleanliness within a week, failing which the shop would be sealed.

#Environment #Hoshiarpur