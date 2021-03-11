Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 29

A number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting are being reported in Garhshankar. Recently, a 22-year-old youth, Vicky, also reportedly died of diarrhoea in Ward No. 1 here. Apart from this, dozens of children of Ward No. 2 are also suffering from the disease.

Poor sanitation to blame The reason behind the spread of the disease can be lack of clean drinking water, piles of garbage in localities and dirty water accumulated in drains.

Around half of the patients coming to the emergency ward of the government hospital here are experiencing bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea

Around half of the patients coming to the emergency ward of the government hospital here are experiencing bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Due to lack of care, people prefer private hospitals and clinics over government facilities. Rahul Agrihotri, a local, said there is a huge shortage of doctors in government hospitals. “If a person suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting goes to a government hospital, he is given the primary treatment and is referred to some other hospital.”

As per reports, water being supplied in Ward No. 1 and 2 is not fit for drinking purpose. Garbage often accumulates in drains and streets and thus diarrhoea outbreak is increasing in the city.

Rakesh Kumar, father of Vicky, said: “We took Vicky to the government hospital after his condition worsened. The doctors there referred him to PGI and asked us to consult doctors at the Nawanshahr Civil Hospital on our way. When we reached Nawanshahr, the doctors immediately asked us to take him to PGI and he died there.”

SMO Dr Raman Kumar told the media that half of the patients at the emergency ward were reporting symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

The city council has written a letter to the Municipal Council EO and the Garhshankar SDM to chlorinate the water being supplied for drinking in the city and get the water samples tested.

Garhshankar City Council president Tribhank Dutt Airi said: “The situation of all wards will be reviewed on Monday and if any problem is found there, it will be rectified. The supply of clean drinking water will be ensured and wherever there is filth or dirt in drains in the city, it will also be cleaned immediately.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said all hospitals were on alert. “I have asked the Garhshankar SMO to take care of the situation. The situation is under control. The Municipal Council has been asked to ensure clean drinking water supply and sanitation.