Dictatorship has replaced democracy in state: PYC chief

Punjab Pradesh Youth Congress president Shubham Devgan launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that an atmosphere of dictatorship had replaced democracy in Punjab.

He said that a government which came to power promising change was now trying to suppress the voices of young people and ordinary citizens who raise questions, while avoiding accountability on issues such as law and order and the drug menace.

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Shubham said that in Sangrur and several other places, peaceful protesters are facing police pressure and people are being intimidated. He said that instead of answering the issues raised by the public, the government is attempting to crush voices of dissent.

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Speaking about the recent incident involving MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in Gurdaspur, the Youth Congress president made it clear that such behaviour or violence against any political leader was unacceptable in politics. However, he added that when leaders go back on promises made to the people, public anger can manifest itself in such forms. Taking a dig at the political leadership, he said that today’s people know how to respond to every leader who has betrayed their trust.

He said that the challenges of crime and drugs in Punjab are becoming increasingly serious and that a growing sense of insecurity was being felt among ordinary citizens. He alleged that instead of focusing on resolving these core issues, the government was more concerned with image-building.

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Targeting the unfulfilled promises in Chief Minister Mann’s home constituency of Dhuri, Shubham said that promises such as reopening the closed sugar mill and establishing the Mastuana Medical College remain incomplete even today. He alleged that the government’s health and education model remained limited to publicity.

Expressing concern over the law-and-order situation, he said that crime and drugs have made the situation serious in Punjab and that ordinary citizens feel unsafe. He said that the Youth Congress will strengthen its organisation down to the booth-level and directly reach out to the people.

He said that a people-centric manifesto would be prepared ahead of 2027 Assembly polls with priority given to employment for youth, relief for small traders and strengthening the economic condition of ordinary families.

Youth leaders Kamal Dhaliwal, Jalandhar president Angad Dutta, Kapurthala president Agam Parashar, youth leader Randeep Singh Sandhu Lucky, Honey Joshi and others were present on the occasion.