DIG calls for tight vigil on state-HP border before polls

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla on Thursday directed senior police officers to strengthen security arrangements along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a coordination meeting held at the Police Lines in Hoshiarpur with senior police officers of the Jalandhar Range and adjoining districts of Himachal Pradesh, the DIG stressed the need for close coordination between police forces of the two states to ensure free and fair elections.

He directed the officers to maintain strict vigil at inter-state checkpoints and intensify police deployment to keep a close watch on suspicious activities. He also emphasised regular sharing of intelligence and timely exchange of information between police officers of the border districts of both states to maintain law and order.

Singla instructed officers to conduct regular inspections of inter-state checkpoints and ensure that adequate security arrangements were in place. He also directed them to ensure that CCTV cameras, installed at these checkpoints, remained fully functional for effective surveillance.

Advertisement

Emphasising the importance of checking at entry and exit points of border districts, he asked police officers of both states to jointly inspect the checkpoints and issue security directions. He further urged the officers of the neighbouring districts to remain in constant touch with their Punjab counterparts to ensure timely and effective action against anti-social elements involved in unlawful activities.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik, SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora, SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk, senior police officers from adjoining districts of Himachal Pradesh and officers of various departments of Hoshiarpur district attended the meeting.

---------------

Advertisement

Caption: DIG Naveen Singla interacts with senior police officers of the Jalandhar Range and adjoining districts of Himachal Pradesh at the Police Lines in Hoshiarpur on Thursday.