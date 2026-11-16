Digital Census Phase-II begins in Jalandhar

The second phase of the digital Census began in Jalandhar on Monday, with residents getting an opportunity to submit their household details online through self-enumeration portal before Census officials visit their homes.

The online exercise will continue till November 30, with respondents required to answer 40 questions, including one on caste. For the first time since Independence, caste details will be recorded in the Census. Listed as question number 10, the open-ended question allows respondents to declare their caste rather than choose from a fixed list. The questionnaire also has separate columns for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Besides basic demographic particulars, the form seeks detailed information on migration, including a person's birthplace, last place of residence, reason for migration and duration of stay at the present location.

Respondents will also be asked about the place of their Covid-19 vaccination and the total number of bank accounts they hold. Aadhaar, voter ID, passport and mobile number details will also be sought, wherever available, along with information on possession of a driving licence.

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The remaining questions cover family, education and employment. These include name, age, sex, marital status, religion, nationality and relationship with the head of the family, besides particulars of parents and disability status.

The education-related questions seek details of mother tongue, other languages known, literacy and digital literacy, attendance at educational institutions and the highest qualification attained.

Similarly, the employment section asks whether a person worked during the previous year, their occupation, nature of industry or trade and category of economic activity. Those who did not work will be asked whether they are seeking or available for employment.

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The questionnaire also includes fertility-related questions for women in specified marital categories, covering the number of children ever born alive, those surviving and births during the previous year.

Sumandeep Kaur, City Census Officer-cum-Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, said, "Around 2,000 personnel will be deployed for the door-to-door survey of the second phase of the digital Census in the city, scheduled to be commenced from December 1 to January 4. “The self-enumeration portal will remain open from November 16 to 30,” she said.

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40 questions for residents

The online exercise will continue till November 30, with respondents required to answer 40 questions. Respondents will also be asked about the place of their Covid-19 vaccination and the total number of bank accounts they hold. Aadhaar, voter ID, passport and mobile number details will also be sought, wherever available, along with information on possession of a driving licence.