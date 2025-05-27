‘Digital learning is a turning point in democratising quality education’

Dr RS Deol, Director of Lyallpur Khalsa College of Technical Campus (LKCTC), stated that the SWAYAM platform is transforming education access and improving employability for Indian students.

Developed by the Ministry of Education, SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) offers free online courses designed and delivered by top faculty from IITs, IIMs, and central universities. The platform spans a wide array of disciplines - from artificial intelligence and fintech to soft skills and digital marketing.

With the momentum for digital learning accelerating, India’s ambitious SWAYAM initiative is gaining prominence across campuses, particularly by bridging the gap between traditional academic learning and industry-relevant skills. Dr Deol described the platform as “a turning point in democratising quality education,” particularly for students from underserved and remote regions.

“India's biggest challenge in higher education is aligning learning outcomes with industry demands," Dr Deol said. "SWAYAM is tackling this by offering flexible, relevant, and accessible courses that students can pursue at their own pace.”

At LKCTC, students are actively encouraged to enrol in SWAYAM courses. The college has partnered with premier institutes to offer certifications in high-demand areas such as machine learning, full stack development, and security markets - all aimed at equipping students with practical, job-ready skills.

The impact is measurable. Dr Deol noted that students who complete these courses not only acquire valuable knowledge but also enhance their employability with industry-recognised certifications. “Recruiters value initiative, and SWAYAM certifications reflect a student's commitment to learning beyond the classroom,” he added.

What makes SWAYAM stand out, he emphasised, is its inclusivity. By removing both geographical and financial barriers, the platform ensures that students in rural and remote locations have access to the same high-quality education as their urban counterparts. Many of the courses also feature interactive assignments, real-world projects, and peer assessments to deepen understanding and application.

In a significant policy shift, the University Grants Commission (UGC) now allows students to earn up to 40 per cent of their degree credits through SWAYAM courses - a move Dr Deol believes brings much-needed flexibility and relevance to academic programmes.

"Today's job market demands more than just degrees - it demands agility, digital fluency, and continuous upskilling," he said. "SWAYAM has emerged as a critical tool in preparing students for that reality."

With thousands of students across the country now enrolling in these courses and colleges actively encouraging participation, SWAYAM is evolving into more than just a digital platform - it is becoming a key pathway to a more skilled, future-ready generation.

