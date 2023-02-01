Disability no hurdle for Randeep

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

Randeep Kaur, a specially-abled girl from Jalandhar has proved that disabilities don’t limit a person’s potential to rise and shine. Despite 80 percent disability, she is following her passion sincerely. She has passed her B.Com with distinction and is currently pursuing M.Com from Lyallpur Khalsa College.

She said she wanted to become a civil servant and wouldn’t let anything come in between her dreams not even her disability. On Tuesday, she met Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, who handed over an appreciation letter to her for her accomplishments in education.

Her father Hardeep Singh apprised the DC that she had been a topper in her senior secondary examination result. Her mother Harpeet Kaur informed the DC that besides education, her daugther had also won accolades in extracurricular activities by becoming a winner in the district-level slogan-writing competition, following which she was selected for the state-level slogan writing championship.

The Deputy Commissioner had an interaction with Randeep Kaur and got to know about her dream of becoming a civil servant in her life. The DC then gave her some tips to prepare for the UPSC examination while assuring support and help in her coaching from the administration.

He also lauded her for this rare feat. He said the appreciation letter was recognition to the hard work and dedication of Randeep Kaur, who has burned midnight oil to excel in the field of academics.

Singh further mentioned that she is a role model for other girls, especially for differently-abled students who sometimes feel discouraged due to disability. Complimenting the girl and her parents for dreaming big, Jaspreet Singh said any such bright student could approach the administration for any sort of help.