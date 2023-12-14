Disabled persons honoured in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated by the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development at the Home for Mentally Retarded Children, Kapurthala, today. As many as 150 disabled persons participated in the event. Lamber Singh Toor, Harvinder Singh Marwaha, Kashmiri Lal, Mangal Singh Bhandal national awardee, Harbans Singh Kanjali, Harvinder Singh Happy, Mohan Lal, Pradeep Kumar, Inderjit Parsicha, Baljit Kaur among others participated.

District Social Security Officer Rajiv Dhanda said no disabled person in the district will be deprived of government facilities. On the occasion, he informed that 6,304 disabled beneficiaries have been paid pension till the month of October. The disabled persons were honoured on the occasion and food was also arranged for the guests. Songs were also presented by the girls of the Home.

#Kapurthala