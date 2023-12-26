Discussions held on unabated migration of Punjabis abroad

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, December 25

“The biggest problem of Punjab is the migration of Punjabis to foreign shores and one of its main reasons is the complete failure of our intellectuals in performing their ethical duty in arresting this growing trend by showing the other side of the coin.”

This observation was today made here by noted writer and thinker Dr Swaraj Singh. He was delivering the keynote address on the topic, “The new trends emerging in the world”. The function was organised jointly by Punjabi Virsa Trust, headed by Prof Jaswant Singh Gandam; and Punjabi Kalamnavees and Pattarkar Manch led by Gurmit Singh Palahi.

Trend leading to identity crisis The migration of Punjabis abroad is endangering our very existence and identity. We must make all out efforts to break the racket of IELTS centres and agents who are weaving an illusion about heavenly dreams of foreign lands. —Dr Swaraj Singh, writer

The silver jubilee edition of noted writer NS Shergill’s directory-cum-book, “Indians abroad and Punjab impact-2023”, was also released on the occasion.

Dr Swaraj opined that when something has already happened, it is difficult to undo it but when a trend regarding it begins, it should be checked on time. “Had we made people aware of the adverse impacts of the trend, it could have been at least checked,” he said.

He said that over 16,000 IELTS centres and hundreds of agents were dishing out false dreams of a golden life abroad and it was the moral duty of intellectuals to enlighten people.

