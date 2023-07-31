Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar July 30

Tonnes of garbage on roads has forced people to live a hellish life in Kapurthala. Amidst the looming threat of dengue, there is a fear of spread of other diseases in the monsoon season. It has become difficult for residents to walk on roads with garbage piled up on sides.

The problem has aggravated as the Municipal Employees Union is on strike for the last three days. The employees are protesting against municipal corporation accountant Shilpa Sahota.

The protesters are demanding that the accountant should be transferred as she allegedly kept finding faults in their work and did not treat them properly.

The door-to-door garbage lifting has stopped amidst the logjam. The areas where garbage has piled up include Satyanarayan Mandir Chowk. The entire road near the chowk is covered with garbage. People going to the temple in the morning are facing a lot problem.

Piles of garbage can also be seen at Kotu Chowk, outside Sangam Palace, Jalokhana Chowk, Amrit Bazar, Mandi Chowk and other areas of the town.

Meanwhile, cases of diarrhoea and eye flu are being reported in the city. Residents said if the situation remained the same, the number of patients suffering from various diseases would increase in the coming days.

Mayor Kulwant Kaur said she was trying on her part to end the strike of the employees’ union, but some people of the ruling party did not want the impasse to end. The mayor said she was trying her best to find a solution to the problem.

Anupam Kler, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said they were hopeful that the strike would end by Monday or Tuesday. Kler said they had written to the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner for allocating a site for dumping garbage.

