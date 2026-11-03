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Home / Jalandhar / Disgruntled AAP leaders keep party guessing on next move in Jalandhar

Disgruntled AAP leaders keep party guessing on next move in Jalandhar

Thiara, Sanghera among leaders whose recent remarks have fuelled speculation over future political moves

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Rajwinder Kaur Thiara
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After three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have left the party and joined the BJP, there are more leaders who are disgruntled and could take the similar step.

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora remains sidelined ever since he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in May last year. The party had appointed Nitin Kohli as halqa in-charge who continues to do all inaugural events for the party in the constituency.

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Rajwinder Thiara, who was removed as the AAP halqa in-charge Jalandhar Cantonment, recently, wrote on Monday on her Facebook, "Every new beginning is a little scary. But remember, success only comes after hardship." Calling herself as an AAP volunteer since 2012, she further writes, "I am not greedy. But self-respect is very important for me." Thiara chose not to respond to calls made to her to ask about her stand and the next moves. She had also posted her picture with Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia mentioning about having met him recently.

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Likewise, AAP spokesperson Jagtar Sanghera also seemed to be pouring his heart out through Facebook as he wrote last evening, "I humbly rejected the offer of a commissioner's official post and joined AAP. I gave my house to the party and lived in the servant room myself. I got a ticket from the party which was taken back". Sanghera was recalling AAP's move to announce him as candidate from the Nakodar Assembly seat in 2017 and then replacing him with Sarwan Singh Hayre, who too had lost it.

Sanghera went on saying, "I was a part of TV debates in 2017 and 2022. After the AAP formed the government, I got the post of chairmanship with a monthly salary of Rs 12,500. I caught a multi-crore scam after which the party appointed someone else as the chairman. Now the work load on me by the party has also decreased a lot than before." Sanghera talked about his stint as the Chairperson of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust from which he was removed after he had lodged complaints with the Vigilance Bureau, alleging some corruption cases.

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Asked about his post, Sanghera said since he was able to spare sometime these days, he was penning a book about his personal journey. He said he had written about that in his post. Last month too, Sanghera had expressed desire to contest from Nakodar via a social media post. The party on Saturday announced to give ticket to sitting MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, leaving him in limbo.

Clearly, everyone is closely watching the next move of these three leaders besides a string of several others.

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