Dismiss government in Manipur, says Ambedkar Sena

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 16

Activists of Ambedkar Sena Punjab yesterday staged a massive protest outside the local rest-house in protest against the Manipur incident.

President of Ambedkar Sena Surinder Dhanda alleged that ever since the Modi government had come to power at the Centre, atrocities on SCs/STs and minorities had increased, and the Manipur incident was only the latest example of it. Dhanda said it was only after the Supreme Court came into action that an FIR was filed against the accused. The Sena demanded immediate dismissal of the Manipur government. Sena leaders Ramesh Kaul and Dharminder Singh Bhullarai also spoke on the occasion.

