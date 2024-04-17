Dismissed SHO refuses to cremate his father

Jalandhar, April 16
Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh on Tuesday said that he would not perform the last rites of his deceased father till the time he gets justice over his death. He has alleged that his father had gone into depression since his dismissal and the Punjab Police personnel who were responsible for registering of a “false case” against him were responsible for the same.
Navdeep had been dismissed following the death of two brothers, Manavjit Dhillon and Jashanbir Dhillon, who died by suicide after jumping into the Beas. The father and a cousin of Dhillon brothers had alleged that Navdeep had victimised Manavjit at the police station where he had gone to plead a case of his friend’s sister.
After more than a month of investigation, Navdeep had been booked by the police. His services too had been terminated. He remained absconding for long till he got bail from the Supreme Court.
