Dispose of pending complaints, officials told

Nawanshahr, January 4
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma reviewed the disposal of public grievances and directed all the departmental officers to take action on the pending complaints in a week.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa had taken serious note of the pending grievances of people coming to his office with their problems in the lower offices. He said today’s meeting had especially been held to take quick action on the complaints pending with the various departments and to explain the reason for the delay.
He said that the complaints received through online/offline platforms were being regularly monitored by the Punjab Government and if any office or official was found showing laxity in handling the complaints, then after calling for his reply, his/her department head would be informed for action.
He said that being government officers, their responsibility is to have a sincere approach towards solving the problems of people without delay.
About 30 officials from different offices of the district were present in the meeting, who assured the ADC that they would be bound to send their responses/action taken reports within a week.
