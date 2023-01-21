Disproportionate assets case registered against Panchayat Secretary

Jalandhar January 20
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, today registered a disproportionate assets case against Taranjit Singh, posted as Panchayat Secretary, in the office of the Block Development and Panchayats Office (BDPO), Nawanshahr, for amassing wealth than his known sources of income.
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state Vigilance
Bureau said the case had been registered against the suspect after the investigation of a source report regarding the allegations of disproportionate assets created through corruption.
He said during investigation income/expenditure for the period from April 1, 2010 to June 30, 2017 was fixed and it was found that Taranjit had a total income of Rs 57,50,879, while the total expenditure was found to be Rs 69,09,616 during the same period.
The spokesperson said it came to light that the total expenditure incurred by the suspect increased by Rs 11,58,737 as compared to the income received by him during the period.
He said a case has been registered against Taranjit at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Jalandhar.
The Vigilance Bureau has dispatched teams to arrest the suspect.
