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Home / Jalandhar / Dispute at jagran leaves three injured; six booked

Dispute at jagran leaves three injured; six booked

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Tension gripped Nava Pind Bhathe village in Kapurthala after a dispute between two groups during a jagran (religious devotional programme) allegedly escalated into firing late Wednesday night, leaving three people injured. The injured were initially provided treatment before being referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar for further medical care.

According to information available, a jagran was underway in the village and a large number of people had gathered for the programme. During the event, an argument reportedly broke out between two groups over an unspecified issue. The situation soon turned tense and eyewitnesses said they heard sounds resembling gunfire, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation among those attending the religious gathering.

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Family members of the injured claimed that the three victims had gone to attend the jagran when the dispute suddenly broke out and shots were allegedly fired. They said the three sustained injuries during the ensuing commotion.

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However, police officials said that during the preliminary inspection of the spot, no clear signs of firing or empty cartridges were recovered.

The police added that three marks resembling gunshot injuries were observed on the legs of the persons reported to have been injured. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the injuries and are verifying the claims of firing.

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Police personnel and officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. According to the police, the jagran was still underway when the team arrived, while panic and confusion prevailed among those present at the venue.

Police said action had been initiated against six people in connection with the incident. Investigators are now trying to establish what triggered the altercation, whether firing actually took place and, if so, under what circumstances, besides identifying the individuals involved.

Police officials said the actual sequence of events would become clear only after completion of the investigation.

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