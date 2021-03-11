Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 2

The Kapurthala administration has refused to allow the wife of Ravi Gill, who was allegedly murdered by setting on fire, to hold her husband’s bhog outside the city police station. She was seeking permission from the district administration.

District Police invoke Patiala incident The police have invoked the Patiala incident as one of the reasons for rejection. The police have also expressed concerns that an arrested accused’s supporters (Ranjit Kaur, alias Renu, who is already arrested) might cause a clash in the city. Officialspeak The permission has been rejected by us. She can hold the bhog at her home, but not outside the police station. — Surinder Singh, DSP, Kapurthala (city)

The Kapurthala police have yet again (second time) denied permission to the victim’s wife to hold her husband’s antim ardas on Tuesday (May 3). The police have invoked the Patiala incident as one of the reasons for rejection. The police have also expressed concerns that an arrested accused’s supporters (Ranjit Kaur, alias Renu, who has already been arrested) might cause a clash in the city.

The denial was formally issued by the Kapurthala SDM (The Tribune has a copy of the letter) on the basis of a report issued by the local police and the DSP.

Earlier (on April 27) also, she was not granted permission for the antim ardas. This time a string of reasons categorically say that law and order in Kapurthala might take a turn for the worse if the bhog is allowed outside the police station.

On the other hand, the SSP, Kapurthala, repudiating his own department’s report said the Patiala incident and the Ravi Gill case were very different and there is no communal tension in Kapurthala.

Ravi Gill was set on fire at the Kapurthala city police station on April 14 (as per the FIR) while he was trying to escape from some people chasing him. The victim is survived by his wife and two children (aged 6 months and 2 years old). Gill had already lodged a complaint against the accused for pushing his wife into prostitution. An FIR had been registered under Sections 302, 307-B, 120 and 34 of the IPC against 10 persons — Ranjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Soma, Manpreet, Raman, Narinder Singh Mansoo MC, Jassa, Jatinder Shera, Sukkha and Manoj Nahar. Of them, Kapurthala police had arrested Manjit Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, alias Renu, Jatinder Shera and Sukha. The rest are still at large.

What the letter states

The letter states that a detailed report was sought from the local police over the issue of the permission sought by Ravi Gill’s wife to hold her husband’s antim ardas outside the Sadak Ali Mohalla at the Kapurthala city police station.

The SDM’s letter states, “There is much public movement near the chowk and this could obstruct the movement of the general public. If the permission is given to them, then clashes may arise between supporters of the complainant and the opposite party (Renu who is among the key accused charged in the case). Hence it has been recommended that they hold the bhog at home.”