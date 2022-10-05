Dist Kisan Mela held in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 4

In order to facilitate farmers with the technical information about rabi crops, a district-level Kisan Mela was organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare here today. The mela and the exhibition was inaugurated by Santosh Kataria, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Balachaur.

She said the state government has been working towards the welfare of farmers. She said in yesterday’s session, the state assured price (SAP) of sugarcane was increased by Rs 20 per quintal.

Dr Daljit Singh, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Punjab, said during the rabi season 2022-23, 35 lakh hectares of wheat, 7,000 hectares of barley, 70,000 hectares of mustard seeds will be sown in Punjab and 4,000 hectares area will be brought under Sunflower crop. He said for the disposal of paddy stubble, the state government is providing agricultural machinery on subsidy under the in-situ scheme. He appealed to the farmers to bring dry paddy in the grain markets so that they do not face any difficulty.

The Chief Agricultural Officer, Dr Harvinder Lal, said during the rabi season 2022-23, 77,000 hectares under wheat, 3,700 hectares under oilseed crops and 200 hectares under pulses will be brought in the district. He said during the year 2022-23, cooperative societies have purchased three machines and farmers have purchased 142 machines, the subsidy of which will be provided to the farmers soon.

Mobile vans are being run in the district to create awareness about the prevention of stubble burning, which are going from village to village to sensitise the farmers. Apart from this, essay/painting competitions are being conducted to make students of schools/colleges aware.