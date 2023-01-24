 Dist sees rise in petty crimes : The Tribune India

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Theft of gas cylinders, batteries & mobiles among stolen goods

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

The suspects arrested for theft and snatching incidents



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 23

Neighbours stealing batteries and gas cylinders from homes is what crime in the district has come to. Reports of petty crime denote the level of criminal activities which have permeated to the community level.

Arrests in several cases

  • Harvinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan village in Goraya, was arrested by the Jalandhar rural police for stealing a cylinder from his neighbour (in one case) and for stealing a mobile phone and currency notes in another case, along with an accomplice.
  • Baljit Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar in Phillaur, and Harwinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan in Goraya, were nabbed for snatching a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from a woman.
  • A man was nabbed with stolen batteries by the Lambra police. A complaint was made by Jassa Singh, former sarpanch of village Kohala, that a battery was stolen from Surjit Singh’s battery room in the fields at Narawali.
A man nabbed for stealing batteries in Jalandhar.

Harvinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan village in Goraya, was arrested by the Jalandhar rural police for stealing a cylinder from his neighbour (in one case) and for stealing a mobile phone and currency notes in another case, along with an accomplice.

The complainant, Manjoora, a resident of Jajja Kalan in Goraya had told the police on January 21 that while going out of home for work on January 11, she saw her neighbour Harvinder Singh stealing a gas cylinder from her home.

An FIR was registered at the Goraya police station on January 21 under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused was arrested the same day.

In another case, Baljit Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar in Phillaur and

Harwinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan in Goraya, were nabbed for snatching a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from a woman.

In her complaint to the police, Shindo, wife of Bahadur Singh, a resident of Patti Jasse Ki village in Bara Pind, Goraya, complained to the police on January 22, that on January 16, she went out with her husband Bahadur Singh on a motorbike. When they reached near Rurka Kalan village, two youths on a motorbike came and one of them snatched her mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash and fled.

A case was registered under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at Goraya police. During investigations, Baljit Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar in Phillaur, and Harwinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan in Goraya, were found to be the accused. Police nabbed Baljit Singh and Harwinder Singh and recovered the mobile phone and the motorcycle used in the crime.

In a third case, a man was nabbed with stolen batteries by the Lambra police. A complaint was made by Jassa Singh, former sarpanch of village Kohala, that a battery was stolen from Surjit Singh’s battery room in the fields at Narawali.

On returning home, Surjit Singh saw the battery stolen. During investigations, the police came to know that the accused Raj Singh alias Rajvir, a resident of Chamiara village, was trying to sell the stolen battery which he was ferrying in a sack on his motorbike and was on way to village Athaula.

He was arrested and a case was registered against him under Sections 454, 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code at Lambra police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

7
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K’thala dist

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

Driver, conductor among 22 injured as bus rams into tree

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected