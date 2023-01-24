Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 23

Neighbours stealing batteries and gas cylinders from homes is what crime in the district has come to. Reports of petty crime denote the level of criminal activities which have permeated to the community level.

Arrests in several cases Harvinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan village in Goraya, was arrested by the Jalandhar rural police for stealing a cylinder from his neighbour (in one case) and for stealing a mobile phone and currency notes in another case, along with an accomplice.

Baljit Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar in Phillaur, and Harwinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan in Goraya, were nabbed for snatching a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from a woman.

A man was nabbed with stolen batteries by the Lambra police. A complaint was made by Jassa Singh, former sarpanch of village Kohala, that a battery was stolen from Surjit Singh’s battery room in the fields at Narawali.

A man nabbed for stealing batteries in Jalandhar.

Harvinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan village in Goraya, was arrested by the Jalandhar rural police for stealing a cylinder from his neighbour (in one case) and for stealing a mobile phone and currency notes in another case, along with an accomplice.

The complainant, Manjoora, a resident of Jajja Kalan in Goraya had told the police on January 21 that while going out of home for work on January 11, she saw her neighbour Harvinder Singh stealing a gas cylinder from her home.

An FIR was registered at the Goraya police station on January 21 under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused was arrested the same day.

In another case, Baljit Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar in Phillaur and

Harwinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan in Goraya, were nabbed for snatching a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from a woman.

In her complaint to the police, Shindo, wife of Bahadur Singh, a resident of Patti Jasse Ki village in Bara Pind, Goraya, complained to the police on January 22, that on January 16, she went out with her husband Bahadur Singh on a motorbike. When they reached near Rurka Kalan village, two youths on a motorbike came and one of them snatched her mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash and fled.

A case was registered under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at Goraya police. During investigations, Baljit Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar in Phillaur, and Harwinder Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Jajjan Kalan in Goraya, were found to be the accused. Police nabbed Baljit Singh and Harwinder Singh and recovered the mobile phone and the motorcycle used in the crime.

In a third case, a man was nabbed with stolen batteries by the Lambra police. A complaint was made by Jassa Singh, former sarpanch of village Kohala, that a battery was stolen from Surjit Singh’s battery room in the fields at Narawali.

On returning home, Surjit Singh saw the battery stolen. During investigations, the police came to know that the accused Raj Singh alias Rajvir, a resident of Chamiara village, was trying to sell the stolen battery which he was ferrying in a sack on his motorbike and was on way to village Athaula.

He was arrested and a case was registered against him under Sections 454, 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code at Lambra police station.